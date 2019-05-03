Services
Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home
4989 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 921-4144
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home
4989 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Lawrence Church
3680 Warsaw Ave
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati -

Balz, Josephine "Jo"(nee Egbert), devoted wife of the late Charles Balz Sr., loving mother of David A. (Lynda), Charles R. Jr. (Mary), George W. (Joy) Balz and the late Christine Balz, cherished grandmother of Cassandra Boyles, Cynthia, Charles R. III, Kathryn, Bernard, Alex, Adam, Christopher Balz, and great grandmother of 16. Dear sister of the late Irene Graves and Mary Cassady. Jo was a U.S Navy Veteran. Passed away April 30, 2019 at the age of 97. Visitation Monday, May 6, 2019 from 9 AM to 10 AM at Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home, 4989 Glenway Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45238. Followed by the celebration of The Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM at St. Lawrence Church, 3680 Warsaw Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45205. Remembrances may be made to St. Lawrence School or Riverside Veterans Memorial Fund. Chambers Hautman Budde American Legion Post 534, 4618 River Road, Cincinnati, OH 45204. www.meyergeiser.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 3, 2019
