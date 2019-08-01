Services
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Arlington Memorial Gardens Chapel
Service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Arlington Memorial Gardens Chapel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine "Jo" Puckett

Josephine "Jo" Puckett Obituary
Josephine "Jo" Puckett

Green Twp. - (nee Baragiano) beloved wife of the late Clinton Puckett, loving mother Joann (Richard) Chokrach, Robert (Ginger) Puckett, Russell (Kathy) Puckett and Donald (Mary) Puckett Baragiano, dear grandmother and great grandmother, sister of the late Patty (Vito) Torriello, Barry (Marita) Baragiano, Rose (Cameron) Ferriera and Ann (Dominic) Petrone. Passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at age 96. Visitation Monday 10:30 AM until time of Blessing at 11 AM at Arlington Memorial Gardens Chapel. Memorials may be made to Aubrey Rose Foundation (https://aubreyrose.org) or www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 1, 2019
