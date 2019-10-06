|
|
Joyce A. Cavarozzi
(nee Pennington). Age 88. Passed away September 28, 2019. Devoted mother of Christopher Cavarozzi. Cherished daughter of the late Howard & Adraine Pennington. Dear sister of Janice Mulcahey and Dallas Pennington. Visitation will be held at Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Home, 11365 Springfield Pk., Springdale, OH 45246 on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 12:30pm until time of service at 1:30pm. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: The Wichita State University Foundation with the College of Fine Arts; The Joyce Cavarozzi Endowed Scholarship in Theater, 1845 Fairmount St., Wichita, KS 67208. vorhisandryan.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Oct. 6, 2019