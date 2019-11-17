|
Joyce Ann Fairfield
Cincinnati - Joyce A (nee Wallace). Devoted mother of Greg and the late Rick Fairfield, Cherished grandmother of Gregory Fairfield & Megan (Bobby) Fairfield-Butts, great grandmother of Callie, Seth and Delaney. Loving sister of the late Richard C. Wallace Lt/Col Ret and Ronald L. Wallace, Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the age of 81. Visitation will be held at the Naegele, Kleb & Ihlendorf Funeral Home, 3900 Montgomery Rd, Norwood, on Thursday, November 21 from 10-11 AM, with a Blessing immediately following at 11 AM. Memorials may be directed to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences at www.naegelefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2019