Services
Naegele-Kleb-Ihlendorf Funeral Home
3900 Montgomery Rd
Norwood, OH 45212
(513) 631-2240
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Naegele-Kleb-Ihlendorf Funeral Home
3900 Montgomery Rd
Norwood, OH 45212
View Map
Service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Naegele-Kleb-Ihlendorf Funeral Home
3900 Montgomery Rd
Norwood, OH 45212
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Fairfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Ann Fairfield

Add a Memory
Joyce Ann Fairfield Obituary
Joyce Ann Fairfield

Cincinnati - Joyce A (nee Wallace). Devoted mother of Greg and the late Rick Fairfield, Cherished grandmother of Gregory Fairfield & Megan (Bobby) Fairfield-Butts, great grandmother of Callie, Seth and Delaney. Loving sister of the late Richard C. Wallace Lt/Col Ret and Ronald L. Wallace, Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the age of 81. Visitation will be held at the Naegele, Kleb & Ihlendorf Funeral Home, 3900 Montgomery Rd, Norwood, on Thursday, November 21 from 10-11 AM, with a Blessing immediately following at 11 AM. Memorials may be directed to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences at www.naegelefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -