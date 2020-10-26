1/
Joyce Ann Lameier
Joyce Ann Lameier

Green Township - Joyce Ann Lameier (Nee Brodbeck), Beloved wife of Jerry D. Lameier for 55 years. Loving mother of Vicki (Todd) Siefert and Debbie (Marc) Flick. Devoted grandmother of Hannah, Hailey Siefert and Wyatt Flick. Dear sister of Mary (Paul) Farrell and the late Janet Brannock. Sister-in-law of Phil Brannock. Also survived by her nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at 74 years of age. Visitation at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., on Friday from 10:00AM to 12:00PM. Followed by Graveside Service 12:30PM at St. Joseph New Cemetery, 4500 Foley Road. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati, PO Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597. www.bjmeyer.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Meyer Funeral Home
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH 45248
513-921-0117
