Joyce Bentz
Sharonville - Joyce Yee (Dean), Daughter of the late Mary Nunn and the late William Nunn. Beloved wife of the late Ralph Bentz. Cherished mother of Weyman (Jacqueline), Mamie (Jim), Jeanie (Philip), Linda (Daniel), John (Cam), and stepmother of Tara (Stanley). Loving grandmother to Jim (Chrissy), Buddy (Chris), Philip (Sarah), Adam, Dean (Katie), Michelle (Jermany), Kim (Luke), Danielle (Joel), Brittany, Heather, Zachary, Ashley, Mason, and Lucas. Adoring great-grandmother to Cyndle, Blake, Grover, Kelly, Hailey, Eli, Emma, Miles, Roman, Hannah, Nora, and Paisley. Dear sister of Ceil Niefield, Frankie Barnes, Darlene Johnson, and William (Butch) Nunn. Known for her loving spirit, generosity, and devotion to family. She was greatly loved by many people and will be deeply missed. Joyce passed away on Sunday Dec. 29, 2019. Visitation at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, Evendale (on the grounds of Rest Haven Memorial Park) Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 10:30 A.M until time of funeral services at 11:00 A.M.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019