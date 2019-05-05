|
|
Joyce Bernice Reckner
Covington, KY. - Mrs. Joyce "Tex" Bernice (Dausin) Reckner, born on September 21, 1926 in San Antonio, Texas, to the late Ella Graef Dausin and the late John Joseph Dausin, passed away at age 92 on April 25, 2019 at St. Charles Community in Covington, Kentucky. She was a parishioner at Mary, Queen of Heaven Parish in Erlanger. She completed her graduate studies at Our Lady of the Lake of San Antonio Texas in 1952. She was employed at the University of Cincinnati as a medical librarian until 1974 and at Kenton County Public Library until retiring in 1992. Early in her career at UC, Joyce made the decision to leave her body upon her death to the University for medical research purposes. Joyce was the beloved wife of the late Harry C. Reckner. She is survived by her stepson, Don Reckner (Nell); and step-grandchildren, Jamie Miller, Kenny Altman, and Marty Altman. She is also survived by her cousin, Pamela Youngblood Henning of Virginia Beach, VA. In addition to being an avid sports fan, Joyce enjoyed participating in multiple Bridge clubs over the years and was a devoted volunteer at Mary, Queen of Heaven Parish in Erlanger and at DCCH Center for Children and Families in Ft. Mitchell. Joyce also enjoyed spending time with many dear friends who became as family to her over the years. Donations in Joyce's name to DCCH Center for Children and Families and the Sisters of Notre Dame of Covington are welcome and appreciated. Friends and family are encouraged to attend The Liturgy of the Hours - Evening Prayer on Wednesday, May 8 at 6:30PM at St. Charles Community, 600 Farrell Drive, Covington, Kentucky, 41011. Evening Prayer will be followed by a cocktail and hors d'oeuvres reception in Joyce's memory at the same location. Additionally and separately, a memorial Mass will be offered at Mary, Queen of Heaven Parish on May 16 at 6:30PM, 1150 Donaldson Road, Erlanger.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 5, 2019