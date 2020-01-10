|
Joyce Braun (nee Traber)
Cincinnati - loving wife for 50 years of the late Carl, dear sister of Gail (the late Bill) Snyder, Cheryl (Tom) Hodapp and the late Mary Lynn Wetzel, and is survived by many devoted nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Joyce passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020, at age 76. Memorial Mass at St. Clare Church, 1443 Cedar Ave., 45224 on Saturday, January 18 at 11 AM. Memorial donations may be made to St. Xavier High School or . Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020