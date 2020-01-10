Services
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
(513) 541-1040
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Clare Church,
1443 Cedar Ave.,
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Braun
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce (Traber) Braun

Add a Memory
Joyce (Traber) Braun Obituary
Joyce Braun (nee Traber)

Cincinnati - loving wife for 50 years of the late Carl, dear sister of Gail (the late Bill) Snyder, Cheryl (Tom) Hodapp and the late Mary Lynn Wetzel, and is survived by many devoted nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Joyce passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020, at age 76. Memorial Mass at St. Clare Church, 1443 Cedar Ave., 45224 on Saturday, January 18 at 11 AM. Memorial donations may be made to St. Xavier High School or . Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -