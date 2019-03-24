Services
Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 Glenmore Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-6200
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
St Catharine of Siena Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Brown

Obituary Condolences

Joyce Brown Obituary
Joyce Brown

Westwood - Joyce M Brown (nee Tibbetts), beloved wife of the late Everett "Bud" Brown,

loving mother of Diane (Karen Stamper) Brown, Gale (Dan) Watson, Dan (Lisa Hall) Brown, Dawn (John) Ambrose, Scott (Jennifer) Brown and Darlene (Jack) Cunningham, grandmother of 10, great grandmother of 15, sister of Marvin Tibbetts and the late George Tibbetts and Mary Hotze. Died, Wednesday, March 20, 2019 age 84. Please join the family for the funeral mass, Tuesday, 10:30 AM, St Catharine of Siena Church. Burial to follow in St Joseph Old Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the , 644 Linn St, Cincinnati (45203). . Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolence may be shared and donations completed online at www.rebold.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now