|
|
Joyce Brown
Westwood - Joyce M Brown (nee Tibbetts), beloved wife of the late Everett "Bud" Brown,
loving mother of Diane (Karen Stamper) Brown, Gale (Dan) Watson, Dan (Lisa Hall) Brown, Dawn (John) Ambrose, Scott (Jennifer) Brown and Darlene (Jack) Cunningham, grandmother of 10, great grandmother of 15, sister of Marvin Tibbetts and the late George Tibbetts and Mary Hotze. Died, Wednesday, March 20, 2019 age 84. Please join the family for the funeral mass, Tuesday, 10:30 AM, St Catharine of Siena Church. Burial to follow in St Joseph Old Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the , 644 Linn St, Cincinnati (45203). . Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolence may be shared and donations completed online at www.rebold.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 24, 2019