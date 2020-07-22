Joyce Cornett
College Hill - On July 18, 2020, Joyce Ann Cornett, passed away at the age of 90 in College Hill. She was the beloved wife of Jack Cornett for 40 years, former spouse of the late Paul Thie Sr., loving mother of Paul (Donna) Thie Jr., Mark (Julia) Thie, & James (Cynthia) Thie, loving stepmother to Richard (Andrea) Cornett, Ann (Luis Jr.) Gonzalez & James (Barb) Cornett, treasured grandmother of Paige (Lance) White, Rad (Kate) Thie, Elizabeth (David) Mangano, Andrew (Miriam) Cornett, Bridget Cornett, Maria (Mark) Rohrbacher, Crista (Billy) Khourie, Peter (Jenny) Cornett, & Jon Cornett, adoring great-grandmother of Maddox & Oliver White, Lane Thie, Olivia & Hailey Mangano, Sia Cornett, Eleanor & Jack Rohrbacher, Joe & Madison Khourie, Diego, Sierra, & Noah Cornett, devoted sister of Carlton (Marjorie) Young, Jean (Ronald) Thie & the late James (the late Sally) Young &blessed daughter of the late Gladys & James Young. Joyce graduated from Miami University with a B.S. in education. She worked at Peat Marwick (KPMG). Joyce was committed to her faith & was a long-standing member of the Westwood & North Bend United Methodist Churches where she sang in the choir & was an active member of West Mates. Joyce thoroughly enjoyed sharing time with her family & friends as well as sharing her talent for cooking. Interment at the convenience of the family. Public memorial service to be announced at a future date. Memorials may be directed to the Pastoral & Benevolent Care Fund of Twin Towers, 5343 Hamilton Ave., Cinti. 45224. www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com