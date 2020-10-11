Joyce D Appelbaum
Cincinnati - age 82, passed away October 11, 2020, beloved wife of the late Arnold Appelbaum, loving sister of the late Shirlee (Neal) Aronson and Elaine (Albert) Willins, devoted Aunt of Steven, Julie, Andy and the late Randy and Rita, dear cousin of Judah and Erwin Gudelsky. She will be deeply missed by her work family of nearly 60 years at CG&E-Cinergy-Duke Energy. Private services were held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to your local SPCA, PITA, ACLU or the charity of one's choice
