Services
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Hamline Chapel United Methodist Church
102 West High Street
Lawrenceburg, OH
Milford - McKinniss, Joyce D. age 88, passed away on September 20, 2019. Joyce was born in Simsboro, LA to Daniel and Hester Durrett. Joyce was married to Charles McKinniss for 52 years, most of which they lived in Milford, Ohio. She was preceded in death by parents; husband, Charles McKinniss; siblings, Orvil Durrett, Hester Elizabeth Stinnett and Ralph Durrett. Joyce is survived by daughters, Beth (Colin) Main, Jennifer (Tracey) McKinniss, Rebecca (Chuck) Holsapple; grandchildren, MarDell, Kip, Leslie, Todd, Jamie and Sarah; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson. She will be loved and cherished by a host of family and friends. Memorial Services will be at 11 am on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Hamline Chapel United Methodist Church, 102 West High Street, Lawrenceburg, Indiana 47025. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Cincinnati Nature Center, 4949 Tealtown Rd, Milford, Ohio 45150
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 25, 2019
