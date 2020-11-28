1/1
Joyce E. Martin
Joyce E. Martin

Loveland - (nee Cooley). Dear mother of Karen (late James) Burke and Cynthia Martin. Beloved grandmother of Alexa Burke, Rick Williams and Nathan Martin. Great-grandmother of Brayden and Jackson Williams. Loving sister of Carole (late Gayle) Bailey, Mary (Gil) Stevens, Beverly (John) Hottinger and the late Ron (Betty liv) Cooley, John (Marilyn liv) Cooley and Patricia (late Don) Becker. Joyce is also survived by numerous loving nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Joyce retired from Central Trust Bank as a V.P. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, Dec 2, from 11 am until time of funeral services at 1 pm at the Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home, 3155 Harrison Ave. (Westwood). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The American Diabetes Association, The American Heart Association or The Alzheimer's Disease Association. neidhardminges.com

Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home
3155 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-3022
