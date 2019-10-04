Services
Joyce Gosser-Crase


1935 - 2019
Joyce Gosser-Crase Obituary
Joyce Gosser-Crase

Milford - Joyce Clairene (nee Garrett) Gosser-Crase of Milford, OH. Born on June 25, 1935 in Russell Springs, KY. Went home to be with the Lord on October 1, 2019 at the age of 84. Beloved wife of the late Jahue Gosser and Randall Crase. Loving mother of Debra (late John) Reitzel, Caron Sue (Stephen) Matson, Gerry Martin, Terry Gosser, Patricia (Doug) Dorton, Brenda (John)Leech and the late Ronald Gosser and Jeffrey Gosser. Proud grandmother of 17 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Jesse, Junior, and Nina Garrett. Cherished daughter of the late Lewis and Lily Pearl (nee Wooten) Garrett. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and many dear friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 4, 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 1668 St. Rt. 28, Goshen, where a Celebration of Life Service will begin at 1:30 PM. Interment, Rose Hill Cemetery, Deerfield TWP, Mason, OH.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Oct. 4, 2019
