Joyce Herbort
Largo - (nee DuChemin), 71, of Largo, FL, passed away unexpectedly March 22, 2019, 9 days after the death of her husband of 52 years, Jerome V Herbort. Born in Cincinnati, OH, she graduated from Our Lady of Angels HS. Joyce was a military spouse and later homemaker with two children. She was a loving and loyal wife and friend to many. She is survived by her daughter Anna (Scott) Chapel, step-sons Ethan and Aiden and son Thomas (Brittney) Herbort and their son Thompson, as well as sister Teresa Detert. A lover of life, she enjoyed travel, games, created personalized cards, and loved her friends and activities in her retirement community. She will dearly be missed and always remembered for her beautiful smile and laugh. A Celebration of Mass will take place at 10am on April 25, 2019 at St Patrick Catholic Church, Largo. Interment to follow at Florida National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Suncoast Hospice, in Joyce's memory.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 23, 2019