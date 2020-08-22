Joyce "Brenda" Hoskins
Cincinnati - Joyce Brenda Hoskins, always known as Brenda, was born in Cheltenham England and emigrated to the US after the second world war in 1946. Originally basing herself and her son David in Stilwell, Oklahoma she moved to Cincinnati Ohio in 1950. She set up Answering Exchange and built a substantial business in telephone answering and cellular paging long before the advent of mobile phones. Her business interests covered the four states of Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and Illinois. She was a leader in the industry and having served on the Executive Board of the trade body ATSE. She resided for over fifty years in the Walnut Hills area of Cincinnati. She made regular trips back to England to spend time with her twin brother Ron and family. She was a proud American citizen but never forgot her roots and her passion for all things British never dimmed. Brenda passed away on August 1, 2020, at the age of 91. A celebration of Brenda's life will be held on September 2, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Drees Pavilion, 790 Park Ln, Ludlow, KY 41011. Memorial contributions may be given to the Shriner's Hospital for Children
and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Sympathy may be expressed at www.springgrove.org
.