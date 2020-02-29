|
Joyce Kelly
Loveland - Joyce Alma Kelly (nee Carucci) of Loveland was a loving partner of Terry Maier; cherished mother of Cara Kelly, Teri Kelly (Tony Buchanan) and Nickie Myerholtz; proud grandmother of Luke and Andy Myerholtz; dear sister of Wayne Carucci and Gina Goller (Bill). Preceded in death by her parents Bruno and Ruth Carucci; sister Diann Pfeiffer and brother John Carucci. Also survived by her brother-in-law Bill Pfeiffer; sister-in-law Joan Carucci; step-children David Maier (Mary Ann Barnett) and Nathan Maier (Christina) and step-grandchildren Jonathan and Anna. Passed away February 26, 2020 at the age of 73. Joyce was highly involved with her church, Bellarmine Chapel and was an advocate for social justice, environmental preservation, along with other various charities. She gave the gift of sight to two people through eye donation. Friends will be received Tuesday, March 3 from 5-8 PM in the Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 129 N. Riverside Ave., Loveland. Mass of the Resurrection will be held Wednesday, March 4 at 10 AM at Bellarmine Chapel, 3801 St. Francis Xavier Way, Cincinnati, OH 45207. Following the Mass, a reception will be held at the Village of St. Bernard Hall, 120 Washington Ave., Cincinnati. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance or to Catholic Charities.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020