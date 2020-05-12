Joyce Klein
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Klein

Cincinnati - Joyce Klein, 87, passed away on Sunday, May 10. Beloved mother of Mike (Debbie) Klein; loving sister of Mary Cummins and Wilma Hancock. Preceded in death by her mother, Hazel Marie Crabtree; brothers Donald Perkins and Kenneth Crabtree; sister Phyllis Crabtree.

Services will be held on Friday, May 15 with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children - Cincinnati, Attn: Development Department, 3229 Burnet Avenue, Cincinnati OH 45229. Online condolences may be left at www.springgrove.org.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Service
Send Flowers
MAY
15
Burial
Oak Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Tri County Chapel
11285 Princeton Pike
Cincinnati, OH 45246
(513) 681-7526
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved