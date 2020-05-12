Joyce Klein
Cincinnati - Joyce Klein, 87, passed away on Sunday, May 10. Beloved mother of Mike (Debbie) Klein; loving sister of Mary Cummins and Wilma Hancock. Preceded in death by her mother, Hazel Marie Crabtree; brothers Donald Perkins and Kenneth Crabtree; sister Phyllis Crabtree.
Services will be held on Friday, May 15 with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children - Cincinnati, Attn: Development Department, 3229 Burnet Avenue, Cincinnati OH 45229. Online condolences may be left at www.springgrove.org.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 12 to May 13, 2020.