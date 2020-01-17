|
Joyce Loretta Sprecker (nee Young)
Cincinnati - Sprecker (nee Young) Joyce Loretta of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed peacefully January 10th at The at the age of 73. She joins her Father William Young, her mother Rosella (Sally) Young (nee Neiheisel), her brother Donald Young, and son Brenard (Bill) Sprecker,Jr. She is survived by daughter Denise Derby (nee Sprecker), grandchildren Ashley and Ryan Derby, niece Susan Anderson, and nephews Tony and Don Young. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020