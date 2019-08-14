|
Joyce Luipold
Green Twp. - Joyce M. Luipold (nee Nieman), age 87. Beloved wife of the late Richard M. Luipold and the late Roger Swadener. Devoted mother of Pat (Chris) Seipelt-Ryan, Rick Luipold and Bill (Amy) Luipold. Loving grandmother of Rob (Alyson) Seipelt, Keith Seipelt, Nick (Caroline) Seipelt, Tricia (Jon) Siderits, Brittany Luipold and Brandon Luipold. Dear sister of the late LaVerne (late Joe) Boeing. Also survived by step-children, step-grandchildren and great grandchildren. Joyce passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the age of 87. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Saturday (August 17) from 8:30am - 9:30am, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. James Church (White Oak) at 10am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Foundation or . Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 14, 2019