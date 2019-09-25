|
|
Joyce M. Hafertepen
Cincinnati - Joyce M. Hafertepen (nee Graman), beloved wife of Albert W. "Sandy" Hafertepen of 70 years. Loving mother of James (Paz) Hafertepen, Jerry (Pam) Hafertepen, Susan (Mike) Burns, Bill (Michelle) Hafertepen, Bob (Becky) Hafertepen, Mary (Terry) Christman, and Pam Howell. Cherished grandmother of 14 and dear great-grandmother of 11. Died Monday, September 23rd, 2019. Age 89. Visitation Friday, Sept. 27th from 10AM-11AM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 5527 Cheviot Rd. (45247) followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30AM at St. Ignatius Loyola Church, 5222 N Bend Rd. (45247). In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to the . www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 25, 2019