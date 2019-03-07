|
|
Joyce M. Lucas (nee Ballou)
Colerain Twp. - Joyce M. Lucas (nee Ballou). Beloved Sister-in-law of Katherine Ballou and Joyce Ballou. Cherished Aunt of Carol J. Edwards, Jim (Adriana) Edwards, Brent (Gertrude) Whitaker, Gary (Tracey) Hunt, Bob (Sally) Ballou, Don Ballou, and Judy Armacost. Also survived by numerous great-nieces & great-nephews. Preceded in death by her nephew, the late Jerry (Pauline) Edwards. Joyce passed away on March 3, 2019 at the age of 83 years. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 8th from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy, OH 45231. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 9th at 10 AM at Faith Baptist Church, 539 Fleming Road, Cincinnati, OH 45231. Interment at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations can be made to Faith Baptist Church or to the Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, 2045 Gilbert Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45202. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 7, 2019