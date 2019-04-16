Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James of the Valley Church
411 Springfield Pike
Wyoming, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. James of the Valley Church
411 Springfield Pike
Wyoming, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Riede
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce M. (Stohlman) Riede

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joyce M. (Stohlman) Riede Obituary
Joyce M. Riede (nee Stohlman)

Cincinnati - Dear mother of Joe (Pam) Riede and Sandy Parres. Grandmother of Alan (Heather), Brent, Melissa, Rick and Lauren and great grandmother of Xander. Sister of Bill and Jerry Stohlman, Christina Lundgren and the late Jo Anne Mayborg. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Joyce was loved by many and will be missed by all. She was active in VFW, American Legion and the FOE and was part owner of Riede Top Soil. Joyce passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, at the age of 78. Visitation at St. James of the Valley Church, 411 Springfield Pike, Wyoming, Wednesday from 10 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at St. Mary Cemetery, St. Bernard. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ronald McDonald House, 341 Erkenbrecher Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45229. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.