Joyce M. Riede (nee Stohlman)
Cincinnati - Dear mother of Joe (Pam) Riede and Sandy Parres. Grandmother of Alan (Heather), Brent, Melissa, Rick and Lauren and great grandmother of Xander. Sister of Bill and Jerry Stohlman, Christina Lundgren and the late Jo Anne Mayborg. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Joyce was loved by many and will be missed by all. She was active in VFW, American Legion and the FOE and was part owner of Riede Top Soil. Joyce passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, at the age of 78. Visitation at St. James of the Valley Church, 411 Springfield Pike, Wyoming, Wednesday from 10 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at St. Mary Cemetery, St. Bernard. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ronald McDonald House, 341 Erkenbrecher Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45229. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 16, 2019