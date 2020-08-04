Joyce M. Trentman (nee Lacinak)



Joyce M. Trentman (nee Lacinak) beloved wife of Robert J. Trentman, loving mother of Sandy Howell, Vanessa (Dale) Bystrom, Joe Trentman, Linda (Tim) Smith, Judith (Tim) Pacella, Tom (Sharlie) Trentman, Mary (Garry) Schmitz, Clinton (Junelia) Trentman and the late Bobby Trentman, loving mother-in-law of Donna Trentman; adoring Grandmother of 33 and Great-grandmother to 43, passed away peacefully in her home, devoted husband and children by her side. Joyce leaves behind loving siblings Patricia Sulken and Tim Lacinak and is dearly remembered by Kathy Bishop, Margie and Carl Hughes, her high school friends and countless others. Joyce was the daughter of the late Michael C. and Bertha Lacinak, and sister to the late Michael A. (Jacque) Lacinak, Berte June (Richard) Kiley, and Clinton (MaryAnn) Lacinak. Her deep devotion to her husband and children extended also to generations of kindergarteners, and co-workers at Children's World where she taught for over 25 years. Nurturing all creatures was a gift she shared freely and completely. Even the birds will miss her. In everything and in every way, she exuded the "milk of human kindness." So loved, by so many; how blessed we were to call her ours. Died Aug. 1, 2020 at age 84. Residence Anderson Twp. Mass of Christian Burial at Guardian Angels Church, Mt. Washington on Fri. Aug. 7, at 10:30 AM. Friends may visit at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Thur. from 5-8 PM.









