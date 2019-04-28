|
|
Joyce Marie Forman
- - Joyce Marie Forman, nee Gardner, 82, passed away peacefully on April 23rd, 2019. She will be missed by her children, Susan Forman (Mike Jones), Michael Forman (Joan), Chris Forman (Emily) and Nancy McLaughlin (Craig), and grandchildren, Reed Forman and Zane McLaughlin, many nieces and nephews, and her beloved dog Benny.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eddie and Helen Gardner, and brother Joe Gardner. As generous in death, as in life, Joyce donated her body to the UC College of Medicine.
Joyce achieved a 30 year career with Fifth Third Bank. She enjoyed spending time with her close group of friends. After retirement, she operated a small dog-sitting business out of her home.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 1:00 p.m. on May 31st at St. Jerome Church, 131 Rohde Ave., followed by a Celebration of Life at 3:00 p.m. to be held at Withrow Nature Preserve, 7075 Five Mile Rd.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a pet rescue of your choice.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 28, 2019