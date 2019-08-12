|
Joyce McDermott
Cincinnati - McDermott, Joyce Lee. Passed away on August 7, 2019, at the age of 92. Daughter of Col. Earl Davis Payne and Eleanor Payne (nee Nunn), Joyce was born and spent her early years in Cincinnati, later moving with her family to Washington, D.C. After receiving a Bachelor of Fine Arts from The George Washington University in 1949, Joyce returned to Cincinnati and met her future husband, Jerry McDermott, at a singles event sponsored by the Hyde Park Community United Methodist Church. Joyce and Jerry married in 1953 and eventually moved to Indian Hill. Joyce was active in the Cincinnati Women's Club and at the Armstrong Chapel United Methodist Church in Indian Hill, especially the latter's nursery school which she co-directed. Joyce and Jerry retired to Sedona, Arizona, and, after her husband's death in 2011, Joyce returned to Cincinnati and took up residence in the Marjorie P. Lee Community. Joyce is survived by her brothers, Earl D. Payne Jr. and Robert B. Payne, her cousin, Betty Jane Aglamesis, and her children, Scott McDermott and Margo Seipel. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the Spring Grove Funeral Home, 4389 Spring Grove Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45223 (513- 853-1035); Interment immediately thereafter at Spring Grove Cemetery.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16, 2019