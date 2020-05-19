Joyce Miller
Milford - (nee Taylor) (Evans). Age 78. Beloved wife of Roger Miller. Devoted mother of Bill, Larry, and the late Tracy. Loving grandmother and great grandmother. Dear sister of seven. Joyce passed away May 18, 2020. Services will be held at a later date. See vorhisandryan.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 19 to May 20, 2020.