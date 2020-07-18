Joyce R. Kopf (nee Reeves)
Anderson Township - Beloved wife of Edward H. Kopf for 69 years. Devoted mother of Steven W. (Anne) Kopf, David R. (Anita) Kopf and Bradley H. (Jennifer) Kopf. Cherished grandmother of Hannah and Rachel Kopf. Passed away peacefully on Friday, July 17, 2020 at the age of 88. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 22 from 10 am until Funeral Service at 11 am, all at Mihovk Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd. Evendale. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Mt. Washington Presbyterian Church, 6474 Beechmont Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45230. The Kopf family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to her caregivers. Condolences may be expressed at www.mrfh.com