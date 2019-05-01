|
Joyce Watson Timmel
Cincinnati - Joyce Watson Timmel of Cincinnati. Beloved wife of the late Leonard "Len" Timmel. Loving mother of Alison (Jim) Moriarity, Donna (Mark) Schnicke, Steven (Mary) Timmel, and Lisa (David Markus) Timmel. Proud grandmother of Caroline, Jimmy, Michael & Matthew Moriarity, Holly, Megan & Will Schnicke, Sarah & Ben Timmel, and Nick & Nora Markus. Devoted sister of Geraldine French and the late James Irvin Watson. Dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. Cherished daughter of the late Dorothy and Strother Watson. Passed away April 28, 2019 at the age of 82. Family and friends will be received from 9-10:30 AM on Saturday, May 4 at St. Columban Catholic Church, 894 Oakland Rd, Loveland, OH 45140, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. Donations in memory of Joyce may be directed to , www.hospiceofcincinnati.org/donate. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 1, 2019