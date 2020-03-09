|
|
J.R. Nieberding
Cincinnati - J.R. Nieberding, beloved husband of Carol Nieberding (nee Luebbe) for 61 years. Loving father of Jim (Peggy), Joe (Teri), Jill, Jay (Julie), Jean, and Jon (Michele) Nieberding. Cherished grandfather of 15. Dear brother of Paul (Lynne) Nieberding, Peggy Sohmer, Joyce Koch, and the late Mary Ruth Gaskill. Passed away, Monday, March 9th, 2020. Age 86. Memorial Gathering Sun. March 15th from 2PM-4PM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 5527 Cheviot Rd. (45247). Mass of Christian Burial Mon. March 16th at 11AM at St. Ignatius Loyola Church, 5222 N Bend Rd. (45247). In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to Artis Senior Living of Bridgetown, 5799 Bridgetown Rd. (45248) or Queen City Hospice 4605 Duke Dr. (45040). MRFH.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 9 to Mar. 12, 2020