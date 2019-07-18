Services
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
(513) 681-7526
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Juanita Boegeman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita Boegeman


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Juanita Boegeman Obituary
Juanita Boegeman

Cincinnati - Juanita Fay Boegeman, 83 of Cincinnati, OH, passed away peacefully on July 17, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born to Nelson and Odella (nee Rice) Kimelton on October 2, 1935, in Cincinnati, OH. On September 4, 1954, Juanita married Donald J. Boegeman. Juanita is survived by her children; Sandy (Don) Beardslee, Donald J. Boegeman, Jr, Dorothy Latham and Renee (Rick) Sliter, a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 63 years, Donald J. Boegeman, Sr, son, Billy Boegeman, sister Beulah Mae Traylor and son-in-law, Dennis Latham and her beloved dog Willie. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 from 1PM to 2PM, when the funeral services will begin, at the Spring Grove Funeral Home (4389 Spring Grove Ave, 45223). Juanita will be laid to rest at Spring Grove Cemetery. Memorial donations may be directed to the . Online condolences can be left at www.SpringGrove.org
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
Download Now