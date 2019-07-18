|
Juanita Boegeman
Cincinnati - Juanita Fay Boegeman, 83 of Cincinnati, OH, passed away peacefully on July 17, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born to Nelson and Odella (nee Rice) Kimelton on October 2, 1935, in Cincinnati, OH. On September 4, 1954, Juanita married Donald J. Boegeman. Juanita is survived by her children; Sandy (Don) Beardslee, Donald J. Boegeman, Jr, Dorothy Latham and Renee (Rick) Sliter, a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 63 years, Donald J. Boegeman, Sr, son, Billy Boegeman, sister Beulah Mae Traylor and son-in-law, Dennis Latham and her beloved dog Willie. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 from 1PM to 2PM, when the funeral services will begin, at the Spring Grove Funeral Home (4389 Spring Grove Ave, 45223). Juanita will be laid to rest at Spring Grove Cemetery. Memorial donations may be directed to the . Online condolences can be left at www.SpringGrove.org
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 18, 2019