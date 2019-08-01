|
Juanita Frances Melchiona
Cincinnati - Juanita Frances Melchiona (nee Campbell) beloved wife of the late James Vincent Melchiona, devoted mother of Carla R. Kuntz (the late Robert), loving grandmother of Robert Knippenberg (Diana) Shari Kuntz, Chris Kuntz (Tammy), Vince Kuntz and great grandmother of 7, dear sister of the late William Campbell and Joseph Campbell. July 26, 2019. Age 101 years. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be directed to the , 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. Bolton & Lunsford Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 1, 2019