Juanita Jacobs Obituary
Juanita Jacobs

Clifton - Juanita Parker Jacobs, beloved wife of the late Charles Jacobs, devoted sister of Kenneth Paul Parker, the late Ruth Wessel, the late James Parker and the late Donald Parker. Retired from the Pogue's and Dillard's sales staff. Special thanks to the staff of Three Rivers Healthcare Center for the care and friendship extended to Juanita during the past few years. Died, Saturday, January 11, 2020 age 91. Private services at the convenience of the family. Please make donations to the .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Jan. 19, 2020
