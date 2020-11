Or Copy this URL to Share

Juanita Jefferies



Cincinnati - Juanita Jefferies passed away on November 1, 2020 at the age of 80. The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 3-5pm at the Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel 8352 Reading Rd. (45237) A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, November 9, 2020 at 10am at St. Anthony Parish 6104 Desmond St. Entombment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.









