Services
Moore Family Funeral Homes
225 Spring St
Batavia, OH 45103
(513) 732-2221
Resources
More Obituaries for Juanita Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita Miller

Add a Memory
Juanita Miller Obituary
Juanita Miller

Batavia - Miller, Juanita, age 91, resident of Batavia. Wife of the late Charles J. Miller. Daughter of the late Edgar & Ira Rea. Dear mother of Judith A. Miller (Judy) and Charles "Eddie" (Gina) Miller and the late Joanne Miller. Loving grandmother of Chase (Paige) Miller and Manhattan Miller and great grandmother of Eleanor (Nora) Miller. Sister-in-law of Barbara Rea and sister of the late Louis H. Rea. Aunt of Mike and Doug (Donna) Rea, Susan (Eric) Knudten and Mark Miller. Also survived by special friends and caretakers, Michele Collins and Mary Blevins. Juanita and her husband owned Charles J. Miller Insurance and Bonding in Batavia where she worked for over 30 years. Services at the convenience of the family. Moore Family Funeral Homes
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juanita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now