Judith A. Deiters
Cincinnati - Judy A. Deiters, age 83, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020. Judy was the dear sister of Diane Steele and the late Nancy and Danny Deiters; sister-in-law of Jennifer (Sis) Brewer; devoted aunt of Marie (Charles) O'Nan, Matt (HuiAi) Steele, and Joan (Steve) Garrett; six great nieces and nephews; best friend Rosalie Haas. Judy will be missed by many other relatives, friends, and former students. A visitation will take place on Saturday, October 3, 2020, from 9:30 am until 10:30 am at Spring Grove Funeral Home. Mass of Resurrection at the Annunciation Church at 11 am. Inurnment to follow at Spring Grove Cemetery. Memorials in Judy's name may be made to the American Heart Association
or The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
.