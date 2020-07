Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Judith's life story with friends and family

Share Judith's life story with friends and family

Judith A. Huenefeld



Delhi - Wife of the late Edward A Huenefeld. Memorial visitation 10 AM followed by service 11 AM Mon. July 27th. St. Luke's Church, 1191 Devils Backbone Rd, Cin., 45233. Moore Family Funeral Homes









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store