Judith Ann Flynn
Ashburn - Judith A. "Judy" Flynn, a faithful servant of our Lord, Jesus Christ, died in peace on the afternoon of Monday, May 18, 2020. She was 68 years old. The family plans to hold a private viewing and funeral Mass at Saint Theresa Catholic Church, Ashburn, Virginia, on May 26. You may leave condolences at www.colonialfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 22 to May 24, 2020.