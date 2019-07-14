|
|
Judith Ann Fulcher
West Chester - Judith Ann Fulcher born August 25, 1946, passed away on June 27, 2019. She was a resident of Westchester, Ohio since 1970, and most recently Fairfield, OH. She was a member of St. Anne's Episcopal Church. She held a Masters of Science degree from Miami University. Retired after 30 years in social work, her most recent job was Executive Director of Catholic Social Services of Butler County. Judith was also a nun for 4 years in the mid sixties. Her favorite hobby was writing poetry. She was predeceased by her older brother, Ed Fulcher and younger sister, Ginny Wilke. She is survived by three siblings, Sandy (Ron) Weadick of Richmond, IN, Patty (John) McCann of Dayton, OH and Mike Fulcher of Casstown, OH; two nieces, three nephews and numerous great nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to . A Memorial Service will be held at St. Anne's Episcopal Church (6461 Tylersville Rd, Westchester, OH) on Saturday, August 10th at 11 am. Arrangements in the care of Newcomer Kettering Chapel. To leave a message for the family, visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 14, 2019