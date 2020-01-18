Services
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
513-521-7800
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of the Assumption
7711 Joseph St.
Mt. Healthy, OH
Cincinnati - Judith Ann (nee Hessler); Beloved wife of the late Vincent Wallenhorst; Devoted mother of Janice (John) Tye, Thomas (Lynn) Wallenhorst, Marcia (Tom) Ratterman, Connie (Mike) McPhillips, Vicki (Roger) Rickabaugh, Karen (Pete) Heister and Lisa Wallenhorst; Dear grandmother of 15 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren; Sister of Cindy Moon and the late Corrine Boyle; Sister-in-law of Julie Sanders; Special friend of the late Ed Beigel; Passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020 at the age of 87; Resident formerly of Mt. Healthy; Visitation will be held at Neidhard-Young Funeral Home, 7401 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy on Monday from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M.; Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Church of the Assumption 7711 Joseph St., Mt. Healthy (45231) on Tuesday at 11:00 A.M.; Donations may be sent to Church of the Assumption or ; Condolences may be expressed online at www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
