Services
Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home
4989 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 921-4144
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home
4989 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church
4366 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH
Judith Birri Obituary
Judith Birri

Cincinnati - Birri, Judith "Judy" (nee Smith), devoted wife of Frank Birri, loving mother of Stephen (Mary McNeil- Birri) Birri and Lori (Eric) Westerbeck. Cherished grandmother of Eric, Alex, Abbie, Emily, Alex, dear sister of Bernice "Beeze" Reilly, Robert Smith and the late Shirley Doll. Passed away March 1, 2020 at the age of 78. Visitation Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home, 4989 Glenway Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45238, from 8:30 AM to 10 AM. Followed by the celebration of The Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM at St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church, 4366 Bridgetown Road, Cincinnati, OH 45211. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 4550 Cooper Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242. www.meyergeiser.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020
