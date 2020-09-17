1/1
Judith E. "Judy" Wade
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith "Judy" E. Wade

Cincinnati - Judith "Judy" E. Wade (nee Fitzpatrick) beloved wife of John A. Wade, devoted mother of Jon Wade, Jeff Wade (Teresa) and Julie Ulrich (Dean), loving grandmother of Nick & Eddie Wade, Allie, Alex & Adam Wade and Jillian & Justin Ulrich, dear sister of Roger Fitzpatrick (Jane), Mark Fitzpatrick (Barb) and the late Edward Huegel (Loraine), Marjorie Fogel (Bob), Timothy Fitzpatrick, Sandra Fitzpatrick and Michael Fitzpatrick, sister-in-law of Peggy Fitzpatrick. September 16, 2020. Age 77 years. Judy worked as a Nursery School Teacher at Westwood United Methodist Church for about 22 years. Due to Covid-19, Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be directed to Westwood United Methodist Church- Nursery School, 3460 Epworth Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45211. Bolton & Lunsford Funeral Home serving the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bolton & Lunsford Funeral Home
3042 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-4059
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bolton & Lunsford Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved