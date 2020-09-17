Judith "Judy" E. Wade



Cincinnati - Judith "Judy" E. Wade (nee Fitzpatrick) beloved wife of John A. Wade, devoted mother of Jon Wade, Jeff Wade (Teresa) and Julie Ulrich (Dean), loving grandmother of Nick & Eddie Wade, Allie, Alex & Adam Wade and Jillian & Justin Ulrich, dear sister of Roger Fitzpatrick (Jane), Mark Fitzpatrick (Barb) and the late Edward Huegel (Loraine), Marjorie Fogel (Bob), Timothy Fitzpatrick, Sandra Fitzpatrick and Michael Fitzpatrick, sister-in-law of Peggy Fitzpatrick. September 16, 2020. Age 77 years. Judy worked as a Nursery School Teacher at Westwood United Methodist Church for about 22 years. Due to Covid-19, Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be directed to Westwood United Methodist Church- Nursery School, 3460 Epworth Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45211. Bolton & Lunsford Funeral Home serving the family.









