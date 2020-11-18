Judith Henke
Cincinnati - Judith Ann Bassler Henke, age 84, wife of the late Ronald Henke, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020. She was born on December 3, 1935, to John and Elma Bassler in Akron, Ohio. In 1957, Judy graduated from Miami University, where she and Ron met. They married in 1961 and celebrated 57 years of marriage prior to Ron's passing. Judy dearly loved her family, her pets, and the Finneytown home she and Ron shared. Judy enjoyed reading, live theater, tennis, and golf and was an extraordinarily supportive friend to many, many people. Judy is survived by her three sons: John (Stephanie), Jim (Kristin), and Dan (Suzy); and her grandchildren: Josh, Jake, Sam, Jack, Will, Evan, Blake, Maddie, and Luke. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Donations may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association
(https://www.alz.org
). Special thanks to the staff of Alois Alzheimer Center.