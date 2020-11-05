Judith J. Hauck
Mt. Healthy, Ohio - Judith J. Hauck (nee Jesse) Beloved wife of Milton Hauck for 59 years. Dear mother of Michelle (Chick) Steiner and Laura Hauck. Loving grandmother of Brett (Kelsey) and Thomas Buttelwerth and great grandmother of Braden Buttelwerth. Devoted sister of William Jesse and aunt of Tina, Shawna, Tricia and Kenny. Passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Age 82 years. Visitation will be held at Neidhard Young Funeral Home, 7401 Hamilton Avenue, Mt. Healthy on Monday, November 9 from 9:00-10:30 AM. A private funeral service will follow for the family only at First United Church of Christ, College Hill. Memorials may be directed to First United Church of Christ or Hospice of Cincinnati
. Condolences may be sent to the family at neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com