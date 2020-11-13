Judith Jean Pilgrim
Reading - Judith "Judy" Pilgrim (nee Schmidt) was born March 8, 1940, in Reading, Ohio, where she lived her whole life. She was the beloved wife of Jack Pilgrim; cherished mother of Jenny (Ed) Deeds; and adored grandmother of Emily (Garrett) Edwards, Erin Deeds, Erik Deeds, and Jack Deeds. Judy was also a treasured sister, aunt, and friend.
Judy truly did not know a stranger, was loved by everyone she met, and made a new friend wherever she went. She was admired for her fun-loving spirit and ability to make everyone around her feel special. She will also be remembered by family and friends for her endearing "Judy-isms."
Judy passed away Tuesday November 3, 2020, at the age of 80. She was one of a kind and will be sorely missed.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday November 17, 2020, at 10am at Sts. Peter & Paul Church (for immediate family only). A public celebration will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to St. Vincent de Paul of Sts. Peter and Paul Parish or the Sisters of Mount Notre Dame de Namur. Mihovk-Rosenacker serving. www.mrfh.com