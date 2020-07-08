Judith Johns Funke
Cincinnati - Judith Johns Funke (nee Elder) died July 3, 2020 at the age of 89. She is survived by her husband of 12 years, Donald Funke of Springdale, Ohio. She was the devoted mother of Kurt Johns, Kim (Vince) Schubert, and Karen Johns (Mike Strick) from her first marriage to the late David Moore Johns. She was beloved "Grammy" to granddaughters Mason Berger, Lainie (Jeff) Cutts, and Erin (Drew) Larned and also had 3 great grandchildren. Judy was the loving sister of the late Jane Cox, and dear aunt of Charles Gregory Cox. She was warmly welcomed into Don's family by his children Pat (Tom) Runck and David (Jane) Funke and their children.
Due to COVID-19, the family will postpone a public gathering for friends until further notice. If desired, memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association
.