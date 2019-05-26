Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Memorial service
Friday, May 31, 2019
4:00 PM
Mt. Washington Presbyterian Church
6474 Beechmont Ave.
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Mt. Washington Presbyterian Church
6474 Beechmont Ave.
View Map
Judith King Myers Obituary
Judith King Myers wife of the late David L. Myers, beloved mother of James (Tony Vaughn) Myers and Barton Myers, loving grandmother of 3 grandsons, sister of the late Richard (the late Elizabeth) King, also survived by many nieces and nephews.

May 16, 2019. Age 82 years. Residence Anderson Twp.

Memorial Service at Mt. Washington Presbyterian Church, 6474 Beechmont Ave. on Fri. May 31, at 4 PM. Friends may visit at the Church on Fri. following the service until 6 PM. Memorials to Mt. Washington Presbyterian Church.

T P White & Sons Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 26, 2019
