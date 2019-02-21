|
|
Judith Lynn Beck
North Bend - Judith Lynn Beck (nee Beckroege), 70, Feb. 19, 2019, North Bend. Beloved wife of 51 years to Larry Beck , devoted mother of Amy Sams (Dave), Cindy Carter (Tom), Larry Beck (Melinda) & Toby Beck (Angie), loving grandmother of Dustin, David, Derik Sams, Alisa Pruss (David); Andy, Joey & Joshua Carter; Jacob, Emma, Tyler, Austin & the late Logan Beck, gr. grandmother of Dakota & Brianna Sams; Blake, Lilly, Jessa & Reid Pruss, beloved daughter of the late Erma (nee Zumwalde) & Harold Beckroege, dear sister of Bruce Beckroege (Jan), Bob Beckroege (Terry), Barry Beckroge & Doris Wehmann (Steve), also survived by nieces & nephews. Judy was a former bank manager at Jewish Hospital FCU, Northwest FCU & Cincinnati Police FCU. Visitation Sun., Feb. 24, 3 PM until time of service at 5 PM at the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves, OH 45002. Memorials, if so desired, to PAWS of Dearborn County, c/o the funeral home. www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019