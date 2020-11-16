1/1
Villa Hills, KY - Judith Dee McKinney nee Landis, age 79, passed away on November 11, 2020, she was the beautiful, loving & caring wife and partner of Brian McKinney for 30 years, loving mother of Laura Aron(JD Wong) of San Francisco, CA, sister to Cindy Landis of Woodstock, GA, and Greg Landis of Carlsbad, CA and more than 20 nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews spread across the country. She was the daughter of the late Lester & Nettie Landis. Visitation to be held on Wednesday, November 18th, 12pm at Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45223 with service at 2pm, burial to follow at Spring Grove Cemetery. www.springgrove.org




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
