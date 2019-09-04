|
|
Judith S. Daniels, M.D.
- - Judith S. Daniels, M.D., passed away August 27, 2019, following a long illness. Born November 6, 1940 in Ironton Ohio, Dr. Daniels graduated from Georgetown College in 1960, The University of Cincinnati College of Medicine in 1970 and the Harvard School of Public Health in 1985. Dr. Daniels served as the Medical Director of the Cincinnati Health Department from 1989 until her retirement in 2005. She is survived by her two children, two grandchildren, and a great grandchild. In accordance with her wishes, burial was private.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 4, 2019